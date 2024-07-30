Microsoft down: Tech giant faces outage on online service days after global IT meltdown

The company declared that it was investigating complaints from clients who were experiencing issues with its offerings; some of the complaints included issues with accessing email or other features.

There has been another outage at Microsoft's online services, days after an IT meltdown that brought down most of the globe.

The company declared that it was investigating complaints from clients who were experiencing issues with its offerings; some of the complaints included issues with accessing email or other features.

The tech giant announced that it was looking into a "network infrastructure" issue that was affecting Microsoft service access in an alert posted on its service status page.

It has been less than two weeks since a major global IT outage brought down transport and healthcare systems as a result of a malicious software update that was distributed by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike and affected Microsoft devices.

On its service status website, Microsoft said: “We are investigating reports of issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.“Customers may experience timeouts connecting to Azure services. We have multiple engineering teams engaged to diagnose and resolve the issue. More details will be provided as soon as possible.”