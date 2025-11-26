TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Copilot to not function on WhatsApp from Jan 15 due to..., what happens after that?

Users of Microsoft Copilot will not be able to access the AI assistant on WhatsApp as it will soon going to end. In an official announcement, Microsoft has confirmed that Copilot will not function on WhatsApp from January 15 due to policy changes brought in by Meta.

Microsoft to remove Copilot from WhatsApp

