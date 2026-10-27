Microsoft offers voluntary buyouts to around 60,000 eligible employees in India, US, UK and Canada amid rising AI spending. Check eligibility and benefits.

Microsoft Buyout 2026: Why 60,000 employees are being offered voluntary exit packages, who is eligible?

Microsoft has announced a voluntary buyout programme covering approximately 60,000 eligible employees across India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, as the technology giant looks to control costs while increasing investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

The time-limited programme, announced on Monday (October 26), could cover more than a quarter of Microsoft's global workforce of 223,000 employees, according to Reuters.

The move comes as Microsoft and other major technology companies invest heavily in AI infrastructure, including data centres and advanced computing chips, while reassessing their workforce requirements.

Who is eligible?

According to Microsoft, employees at level 70 and below in participating teams across India, the US, the UK and Canada will be eligible for the programme.

The offer applies to selected divisions, including AI experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox and Windows + Devices, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

However, employees in certain departments, including marketing, commercial business and security, will not be eligible for the programme.

Eligible employees will receive details of the voluntary exit offer, allowing them to leave the company with financial and other transition support.

What will employees receive?

Microsoft said employees who choose to accept the voluntary buyout will receive benefits similar to those provided under a standard severance package.

In a memo to employees, Microsoft's Chief People Officer Amy Coleman explained the rationale behind the programme.

"This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support. It also gives participating organizations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs," Coleman said.

The company described the initiative as a time-limited voluntary programme, meaning eligible employees can choose whether to participate.

The exact financial terms and deadlines for accepting the offer have not been disclosed in the available reports.

Why is Microsoft offering buyouts?

The latest initiative comes as Microsoft increases its spending on artificial intelligence, cloud computing and data centre infrastructure. The company has projected capital expenditure of approximately $175 billion for calendar year 2026, reflecting its substantial investments in AI infrastructure.

The spending has raised questions among investors about how quickly these investments will translate into higher revenue and profitability. The voluntary buyout programme is part of Microsoft's efforts to manage workforce costs and adjust staffing requirements as the company redirects resources towards AI-related operations.

The latest buyout offer follows previous workforce restructuring measures undertaken by Microsoft. Earlier this year, the company introduced a voluntary retirement programme for approximately 8,750 eligible employees, with more than 30% reportedly accepting the offer. In July, Microsoft also announced plans to eliminate around 4,800 positions, representing approximately 2.1% of its global workforce, as part of restructuring efforts involving its Xbox gaming business.

The company has undertaken several rounds of job cuts in recent years while continuing to expand investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure. According to Microsoft's annual filing, the company employed approximately 223,000 full-time workers globally as of June 30, 2026.

Will all 60,000 employees leave Microsoft?

Although approximately 60,000 employees may be eligible for the programme, this does not mean that all of them will leave the company. The offer is voluntary, and the number of departures will depend on how many eligible employees choose to accept it.

A Microsoft spokesperson indicated that the company expects a significantly lower acceptance rate than under its earlier voluntary retirement programme. Microsoft may also attempt to retain certain employees considered critical to its operations even if they express interest in accepting the buyout.

Meanwhile, Microsoft shares rose approximately 1% on Monday following reports of the voluntary buyout programme. The company's stock had gained around 10% so far in 2026. The announcement also comes ahead of Microsoft's quarterly earnings report, scheduled for Wednesday after US markets close. Investors are expected to closely examine the company's AI-related spending, cloud business performance and profitability as Microsoft continues to reshape its workforce and operations.