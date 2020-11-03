Micromax makes comeback with IN Note 1, IN 1b smartphones; Check price, specifications

Indian smartphone maker Micromax on Tuesday launched its first smartphones under the "in mobiles" brand, IN Note 1 in the mid-range and a budget phone IN 1b in a bid to take on the giant Chinese smartphone market in India89.

Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+128GB model while the IN 1b costs Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+32GB and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage variant.

"We have received an overwhelming response from customers for the ‘in’ brand. We are positive that with the new range of smartphones, we will continue to garner the love and support of our customers," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said in a statement.

Registration for both the smartphones will begin from November 3 onwards on the company’s website and on Flipkart.

The phones IN Note 1 and IN 1b will go on sale from November 24 and November 26, respectively, Micromax said, adding that this will be followed by availability through retail channels across the country.

The company said that the phones will get "guaranteed upgrades" for at least two years.

Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a hole-punch design.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, along with a 5MP secondary sensor. There are also two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth sensing.

The camera setup is paired with a LED flash and is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) backed features, including night vision support.

For selfies, the device houses a 16MP camera sensor at the front, with a 78-degree wide-angle lens.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and runs Android 10.

Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB and 4GB of RAM options.

There is a dual rear camera setup that includes 13MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash.

The phone also comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging support.