Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeTechnology

Technology

Michael Kors to buy luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion

Jimmy Choo, famous for its stiletto shoes and accessories, put itself up for sale in April as majority investor JAB increased its focus on consumer goods.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2017, 11:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Michael Kors has agreed to take over luxury retailer Jimmy Choo for 896 million pounds ($1.17 billion), it said on Tuesday.

Jimmy Choo, famous for its stiletto shoes and accessories, put itself up for sale in April as majority investor JAB increased its focus on consumer goods.

Under the terms of the deal Michael Kors will pay 230 pence in cash for each Jimmy Choo share - a premium of 36.5 percent to its share price before the sale process was announced.

Michael Kors, once the hottest name in affordable luxury, has been struggling in recent quarters with declining same-store sales as fewer people visit its shops. It has been expanding into dresses and menswear and investing in its online business. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian-American engineer fired for speaking in Hindi with dying relative, details inside

Get Ready to Bzinga: Play, Win, and Earn Big Rewards Every Day!

Microsoft Teams rolls out spatial audio support for desktop users

What triggered Haryana, Nuh, Gurgaon violence? Sequence of events, government's action explained

"Bzinga Winning Strategies: How to Play & Win!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE