Meta to soon make it easier to switch between Facebook, Instagram accounts

People new to their products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Meta announced that it is testing new ways for people to more easily switch between and create new accounts and profiles on Facebook and Instagram globally for iOS, Android and web users.

The company said that users could get notifications for both platforms in one place if they choose to add them to the same Accounts Center.

"Today, we are introducing new features that will make it easier for people on Facebook and Instagram to access, create and navigate between multiple accounts and profiles," the company said in a blogpost.

Users will now also be able to create an account with their existing Facebook or Instagram login and use it to sign up for additional accounts and profiles.

"We know that many people use more than one of our apps to pursue different interests, reach a broader audience or share different aspects of who they are with different groups of people," the company said.

"With that in mind, we are simplifying the process of creating and switching between accounts and profiles," it added.

The company said it is also introducing a new account registration and login flow that will enable people to more easily log in and create new accounts across Facebook and Instagram.

People new to their products can create a Facebook or Instagram account, and then use that account to sign up for additional ones.

And people who have both a Facebook and an Instagram account can now easily use login information from one app to access the other, as long as their accounts are in the same Accounts Center.

