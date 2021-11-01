Meta's logo looks similar to Germany-based migraine app, firm takes a dig at Zuckerberg

Facebook Inc is changing its company name to Meta Platforms Inc or Meta. The announcement by the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg during Facebook’s Oculus Connect event. Along with the new name, the company also announced a new logo.

The change also met with trolls on Twitter. In a post on its social media platform, Twitter appeared to mock Mark Zuckerberg's announcement about the change.

However, it seems that trolls aren't the only problem the company is going to have. With the new logo, Facebook may now have some real problems as a German migraine app 'M-sense Migräne'created by the company Newsenselab has taken a dig at Meta as its logo seems to be heavily inspired by the app.

M-sense Migräne, a Berlin-based health startup, offers treatment programs for people suffering from migraines and headaches. It was created by Newsenselab in 2016.

“We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well,” said the company in a tweet.

We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well #dataprivacy #meta #facebook pic.twitter.com/QY7cota36r October 29, 2021

The company also took a jibe at Zuckerberg, saying that he can download the M-sense Migräne app to treat the migraine being caused by the rebranding.

However, it is unlikely that the firm will take legal action against Meta. Replying to a user on the Twitter thread, the company clarified that it is not saying that Meta stole it but they are honoured to have them inspired.