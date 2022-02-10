Headlines

Facebook Messenger gets new features including split payments, vanish - Details inside

Meta has many new features, including Split Payments feature for the Messenger app, audio features and disappearing messages with vanish mode.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

Meta always goes with the changing trends and is up to modify operations as per user requirements. The technology firm has now introduced some interesting updates for the Facebook Messenger app.

The company has many new features, including Split Payments feature for the Messenger app, audio features and disappearing messages with vanish mode.

Some features will initially be available only to the US audience. Earlier, the company rolled out features like end-to-end encryption, screenshot detection, message reactions and typing indicators in Messenger. This feature was rolled out for Messenger’s opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats.

Meta announced the features in a blog post saying, “We’re launching Split Payments on Messenger to everyone in the US who uses an iOS or Android phone. We’re also introducing voice message recording controls and a mode for sending disappearing messages.”

More about Meta’s updated features

Split payments feature – This feature would help users to divide payments. For using this feature, users will have to tap the + icon in a group chat and choose the payments tab. The users will then be required to tap the Get started button. With this feature, users can split their bills evenly and customise the amount owes to each person. The feature will allow users to enter a personalized message, confirm their payment details, and send the request.

Voice Message featureFacebook Messenger will soon allow users to share audio messages on the app. With this feature, Messenger will soon let users pause, delete, preview or continue recording a voice message before sending it.

Messenger has also increased the duration of voice messages from one minute to 30 minutes. While many people will be pleased to know this feature, some might think longer voice notes are pain in the air.

Disappearing Messages with Vanish ModeFacebook Messenger will now have Vanish Mode. With this feature, messages can be disappeared after they’re seen. Users can then send disappearing memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions. If you wish to use this feature, you have to turn on Vanish mode. Thereafter, open an existing chat thread on your mobile device and swipe up. To return to your regular chat, you can swipe again.

 

