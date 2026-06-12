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Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down as massive global outage hit social media platforms

Social media platforms witnessed a massive outage after servers of Meta's flagship social media platforms- Facebook, Instagram and Messenger- went offline, leaving millions of users helpless in accessing these platforms.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 08:51 PM IST

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down as massive global outage hit social media platforms
Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down as massive global outage hit social media platforms
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Social media platforms witnessed a massive outage after servers of Meta's flagship social media platforms- Facebook, Instagram and Messenger- went offline, leaving millions of users helpless in accessing these platforms.  

The outage started around 19:15 pm IST (9:45 am EDT) on Friday, June 12. Downdetector, an outage tracking platform, recorded a major spike, logging over 100,000 user reports within minutes. The outage has affected several countries with service failures reported across India, the US, the UK, Europe, and the Philippines.

Facebook, Messenger Down

Users trying to access Facebook are complaining of being logged out of their sessions on both mobile phones and desktop with repeated attempts to log back witnessed prompts such as "Unexpected Error" or "Session Expired". Desktop users have reported seeing blank screens, grey loading placeholders, or a standard maintenance page with a message, "Something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

Messenger has been completely breached, due to which users can neither send nor retrieve direct messages. The sudden blackouts raised doubts that this might affect other social media platforms like X and users of former Twitter experienced panic among them many fearing of a possible hack.

Instagram feeds stuck

In case of Instagram, the mobile app is loading for only a few seconds, and its crucial functions left unusable. Regarding glitches, users report the app crashing within 10 seconds of opening, and along with it black screens become visible with a constant spinning loading icon. The issues reported by the users include, feeds failing to be refreshed, and the direct messaging service going entirely offline.

Meta not revealed cause yet

Meta has yet not issued any official statement in connection with the technical failure. Also, the company also lack in hosting a public-facing consumer status page, and its business tool dashboard initially showed "No known issues" even as the outage peaked.

According to reports, there is no evidence regarding a cyberattack as of now. In such a situation, cybersecurity experts advise users to not attempt to reset passwords repeatedly or clicking on "account recovery" links sent via SMS or email until Meta officially restores server stability. 

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