Meta Layoff: Why Mark Zuckerberg's company is cutting over 20% of its workforce?

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TECHNOLOGY
Meta is reportedly planning significant layoffs, which is likely to impact up to 20% of its workforce, with around 16,000 employees potentially affected. The decision to cut the workforce is aimed at offsetting the rising costs of artificial intelligence infrastructure and improving efficiency through AI-assisted operations.
Meta is reportedly planning significant layoffs, which is likely to impact up to 20% of its workforce, with around 16,000 employees potentially affected. The decision to cut the workforce is aimed at offsetting the rising costs of artificial intelligence infrastructure and improving efficiency through AI-assisted operations. According to Reuters, no date has been set for the cuts, and the magnitude has not been finalised, the three sources close to development said.
The company employed nearly 79,000 people as of December 31, and if the 20% reduction goes through, it would be Meta's largest workforce reduction since its "year of efficiency" restructuring in 2022-2023. As reported by Reuters, top executives have recently signaled the plans to other senior leaders at Meta and told them to begin planning how to pare back, two of the people said. The sources spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to disclose the cuts.