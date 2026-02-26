Instagram's big new update, to alert parents if teens repeatedly search for suicide terms

This comes as Meta is facing two trials over accusations that its platforms mentally harm children and younger users. Thousands of families, along with schools and government entities, have alleged that social media firms deliberately design their apps to be addictive.

Instagram has announced a new feature aimed at protecting its teenage users. The Meta-owned social media platform on Thursday said it will start alerting parents if their children repeatedly search for terms related to suicide or self-harm within a short span of time. These alerts will go to those parents who have enrolled for the app's parental supervision programme, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

Instagram will send the alerts through email, text or WhatsApp, based on the contact information provided by the parents of the user. A notification will also be sent to the Instagram accounts of the parents, as per the AP report. The alerts will be launched in the coming weeks in the United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada. The feature will reportedly be expanded to other regions around the world later this year. Instagram already blocks such content from showing up on teens' accounts and directs users to use helplines instead.

In a blog post about the new feature, Meta said: "Our goal is to empower parents to step in if their teen’s searches suggest they may need support." The company added that it was also working to bring similar notifications to parents about their children's interactions with artificial intelligence (AI) platforms. "These will notify parents if a teen attempts to engage in certain types of conversations related to suicide or self-harm with our AI," the tech giant said in the blog.

