Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns with immediate effect

Ajit Mohan, the head of Meta's (previously Facebook's) India operations, resigned effective November 3, according to sources. Ajit Mohan has a history of starting up new businesses, including the streaming media platform Hotstar, where he served as its first CEO.

TechCrunch cites two unnamed persons with knowledge of the situation in reporting that Mohan has resigned from his position as Meta's CEO in order to take on the post of President of the APAC business of Snap

Meta's Vice President of the Global Business Group, Nicola Mendelsohn, was cited as stating,“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,”

"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future," he added.

In January of 2019, Ajit Mohan assumed the role of managing director of Meta's India business. Former Facebook chief Umang Bedi, who left the business in October 2017, was replaced by him.

Mohan is a member of the Internet and Mobile Association of India as well as the Museum of Art & Photography. He has worked as a consultant for Arthur D. Little and McKinsey & Company in the past.