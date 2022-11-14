Meta ends production of THESE hardware items after firing 11,000 workers

Meta has chosen to discontinue the development of its two unannounced wearable projects as well as it's Portal video-calling smart displays, after laying off 11,000 workers a few days ago.

According to Reuters, "Meta Platforms is exiting its Portal smart display business and will wind down work on smartwatch projects, executives said on Friday during an employee townhall meeting.”

Smart displays with video calling on Meta's Portal

Meta provided internet video conversation options through Portal devices. Alexa was already built into every Portal video-calling device. It launched in 2018 with Portal and Portal +. (Also Read: Istanbul blast: Female terrorist detonated bomb which killed 6, injured over 81 in Istiklal street

However, it has already stopped producing devices for consumers. Instead, the commercial use cases were the company's new target market. Now, even companies won't be able to purchase these devices.

Project Meta's smartwatch

The Verge said that Meta intended to release its smartwatch, code-named "Milan," in 2023 for about $349. The two built-in cameras that it was supposed to have were its distinguishing feature. It's interesting to note that not even the Apple Watch has cameras built inside it.

It is now stated that the idea to introduce smartwatches has been abandoned.

Zuckerberg has issued a cost-cutting warning

Notably, CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg stated that additional cost-cutting measures would be implemented in a statement following the mass layoffs. In the upcoming months, he said, the corporation will implement other cost-cutting measures similar to these.