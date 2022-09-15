Search icon
Meta begins testing community chats feature for Facebook groups in Messenger

People can use Community Chats to connect with their communities in real time about the topics they care about on Facebook and Messenger.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Meta has begun testing Community Chats for Facebook Groups within the Messenger app, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

According to GSM Arena, Community Chats are typically the best of Meta's interpretation of Discord. These will be available for Facebook Groups, and Facebook Messenger users will be able to join and participate.

"With Community Chats, people can connect with their communities in real time around the topics they care about on both Facebook and Messenger via text, audio, and video. The experience seamlessly blends Messenger and Facebook Groups", according to the source. 

This creates a more immediate vibe and "admins can now start a conversation about a topic and get in-the-moment responses instead of waiting for people to comment on a post".

The person who creates the Community Chat can organise it into categories so that group members can easily find what interests them. As an admin, you can start a chat for group members to discuss a specific topic, an event chat for an outing or meetup, a view-only broadcast chat to announce group-wide updates, and an admin-only chat to collaborate with other admins and moderators.

Users can also create audio channels, and once in the audio channel, participants have the option to enable video.

Community Chats, as implied thus far, are only accessible to members of a group. According to GSM Arena, Facebook offers a variety of moderation tools to ensure a positive experience.

(With inputs from ANI)

