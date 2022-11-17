Search icon
Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head, replaces Ajit Mohan

Sandhya Devanathan joined Meta in 2016, when the company was called Facebook.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Sandhya Devanathan will take care of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in India

Meta has announced that it has appointed Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India. Devanathan replaces Ajit Mohan who resigned from the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram earlier this month.

"I'm pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta's continued growth in India," Meta Chief Business Officer Marne Levine said in a statement.

Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta's e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. In 2020, she moved to Indonesia to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally, the statement said.

She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, and will be part of the APAC leadership team.

"She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy. As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead the company's India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country's leading brands, creators, advertisers, and partners to drive Meta's revenue growth in key channels in India," the statement said.

