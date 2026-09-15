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Meta agrees to report child abuse cases; what changes now for child safety in India?

Meta has agreed to report child safety-related cases to law enforcement agencies, as the government steps up efforts to curb harmful content and protect children online.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 09:22 AM IST

Meta agrees to report child abuse cases; what changes now for child safety in India?
Meta agrees to report child abuse cases; what changes now for child safety in India?
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In a first step towards ensuring online safety for children, government sources said that tech giant Meta has agreed to report cases involving child sexual abuse to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, as per ANI reports. The sources added that the government considers child online safety “non-negotiable' while engaging with other platforms to proactively identify and remove harmful content.

"Meta has agreed to report child safety-related matters to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. It is a first step towards making the platforms safe for children and much more needs to be done," said the source. The government has also been engaging with other social media platforms to ensure proactive identification and removal of harmful content, the sources added. 

The development comes government stepped up initiatives to improve accountability of digital platforms and ensure that online intermediaries take adequate measures to curb harmful content.

What changes now for child safety in India?

The latest development means cases involving child sexual abuse or other serious child-safety concerns identified on Meta's platforms could be reported to law enforcement authorities. The move enables potentially quicker investigation and action, although the government has indicated that Meta's commitment is only a first step.  The platforms that don't take proactive measures could face government action.

 "The government shall take action against platforms which do not take proactive steps for the safety of children," the sources added.

The development also follows scrutiny by NCPCR and NHRC over alleged CSAM-related advertisements on Meta platforms.

What triggered the latest scrutiny of Meta?

It was alledged that advertisements linked to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) were being promoted on Meta-owned platforms. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took suo motu cognisance of a BBC Eye report on the alleged advertisements and issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc. on July 3.  Representatives of Meta India arrived at the office of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on September 9 after the child rights body summoned the company's Managing Director and Head of Meta India in connection with an inquiry into alleged advertisements 

Meta subsequently submitted its response to the Commission weekk after the notice was issued.The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier directed the Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe into allegations that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India.The NHRC also directed the police to examine whether the technology company and other concerned entities complied with mandatory reporting obligations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 

 

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