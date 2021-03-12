Mera RATION App to help ONORC scheme beneficiaries to easily get food from Fair Price Shop

Under the government's 'One Nation One Ration Card' programme, 'mera ration' mobile app was launched on Friday. This aims at nationwide portability of ration cards under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The App is currently available in English and Hindi. More functions will be added to the app in the coming days. The App will be soon available in 14 languages.

At present 'One Nation One Ration Card' programme covers 32 states and Union Territories. The integration of the remaining four states - West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Assam, is expected to be completed in the next few months, said Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

Currently, it covers nearly 69 crore NFSA beneficiaries, which means 86% of the population is already covered in these 32 states through this scheme.

Department of Food and Public Distribution data reveals 23.26 crore people have already taken the benefits of the One Ration card scheme.

During the peak COVID-19 period - from April 2020 to February 2021, a total of about 15.4 crore portability transactions have been recorded under ONORC.

With regards to reaching out to migrant NFSA beneficiaries, Sudhanshu Pandey said that the department is collaborating with other ministries and departments.

Mera Ration App benefits

Locate nearby fair price shop

Check foodgrain entitleme6

Recent transactions

Status of Aadhaar seeding

Migrants can register their migration details through App

Option to give suggestion or feedback

ONORC empowers the migratory population

The One Nation One Ration Card reform especially empowers the migratory population mostly labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers etc, who frequently change their place of dwelling to be self-reliant in food security.

This technology-driven reform enables the migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair Price Shops of their choice anywhere in the country.