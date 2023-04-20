Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Meet Yohan Poonawalla, collector with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's; net worth is...

Yohan Poonawalla, the elder cousin of Adar Poonawalla who owns a range of exclusive cars that are worth more than Rs 100 crore. He also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Meet Yohan Poonawalla, collector with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's; net worth is...
Yohan Poonawalla

Poonawalla family is one of the richest families in India and since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the name has made it to the news several times due to the Serum Institute of India’s contribution in vaccinating the citizens. The Poonawalla family is also known for its exotic taste and fine collection. When talking about exotic things, one can not forget the name of billionaire Yohan Poonawalla, the elder cousin of Adar Poonawalla who owns a range of exclusive cars that are worth more than Rs 100 crore. He also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them.

Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla

For those wondering from where does Yohan get the money for his expensive taste, he is the Chairman of Poonawalla Engineering Group and El-O- Matic India Pvt Ltd and he is also a Shareholder in Serum Institute of India Pvt. ltd and Chairman of Poonawalla Financials Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, he is also Director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla who co-founded biopharmaceuticals  firm Serum Institute of India along with his brother Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. 

Yohan is a well-known name among the horse-racing community. Poonawalla Stud Farms has exported many champion horses who have won and created a benchmark in many countries such as the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Malaysia. Currently, the net worth of the Poonawalla family is believed to be well over $27 billion.

Yohan Poonawalla own a range of exotic cars

Yohan Poonawalla’s obsession for cars started at a very young age with a 1931 Chevy and as the family rose to new heights, Yohan’s garage also got bigger and better. The billionaire now owns a wide variety of cars and a few of them are quite rare in a country like India. Exotic cars owned by Yohan Poonawalla include Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Defender, Ferrari 488 Pista spider, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo among others.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in, check official notice here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.