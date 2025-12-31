Meet Xiao Hong, founder of Manus, Chinese AI start-up acquired by Meta for over USD 2 billion, he is set to join Mark Zuckerberg's company as...

India issues FIRST statement after China's claim to mediate Pakistan truce, says 'there is no role for...'
TECHNOLOGY
Manus, a Singapore-based platform with some Chinese roots, launched its first “general-purpose” AI agent earlier this year. The platform offers paid subscriptions for customers to use this technology for research, coding and other tasks.
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is acquiring Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus, in an effort to continue an aggressive push to amp up AI offerings across its platforms. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta closed the deal at more than USD 2 billion; however, the tech giant hasn't revealed the financial details of the acquisition. In an announcement, the California company said “Manus is already serving the daily needs of millions of users and businesses worldwide,” adding that it plans to scale this service, as Manus will “deliver general-purpose agents across our consumer and business products, including in Meta AI,” as per PTI reports.
Who is Xiao Hong, founder and CEO of Manus?
Manus, a Singapore-based platform with some Chinese roots, launched its first “general-purpose” AI agent earlier this year. The platform offers paid subscriptions for customers to use this technology for research, coding and other tasks. It is founded by Xiao Hong, fondly referred to by his online handle "Red Xiao. Born in 1992, he is a graduate of Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Hong is a serial entrepreneur who previously founded Nightingale Technology (2015) under which he created popular WeChat productivity utilities. He also founded Butterfly Effect (2022) and developed Monica, a successful AI browser extension with millions of global users.
Under Hong's leadership, Manus emerged as one of the fastest startups to reach USD100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), achieving this in just eight months after its 2025 launch. On the acquisition with Meta, Hong said the acquisition will allow the platform to “build on a stronger, more sustainable foundation without changing how Manus works or how decisions are made.” The CEO confirmed that Manus would continue to sell and operate subscriptions through its own app and website. A Meta spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that there would be “no continuing Chinese ownership interests in Manus AI” following its transaction, and that the platform would also discontinue its services and operations in China. Manus reiterated that it would continue to operate in Singapore, where most of its employees are based.
Meta's AI push
Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been focusing on reviving its commercial AI efforts as the company faces stiff competition from rivals such as Google and OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT. In June, the company made a USD 14.3 billion investment in AI data company Scale and recruited its CEO Alexandr Wang to help lead a team developing “superintelligence” at the tech giant. (AP) GRS
