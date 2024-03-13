Twitter
Technology

Meet world's first AI software engineer, it can write, code, the name is...

This new AI tool can write codes, and create software and websites. Know all about this new creation.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

A new AI tool has been developed which is so smart that it can write code, and create websites and software with a single prompt. This AI has been named Devin, it is the first AI software engineer. It has been created by the tech company Cognition. Devin can do almost everything. The makers have said that this AI tool is designed to work hand-in-hand with humans and not replace them. 

“Today we're excited to introduce Devin, the first AI software engineer. Devin is the new state-of-the-art on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from leading AI companies, and has even completed real jobs on Upwork. Devin is an autonomous agent that solves engineering tasks through the use of its shell, code editor, and web browser,” Cognition posted on Twitter aka X.

Devin's ability to think ahead and plan complex tasks makes it unique. It is able to make thousands of decisions, learn from its mistakes, and get better over time. It is even equipped with all the tools needed by human engineers like a code editor and browser, right at its digital fingertips.

The most interesting fact is that devin is designed to work hand-in-hand with human engineers, providing real-time updates, accepting feedback, and collaborating on design choices. 

Devin has been tested on real-world challenges, and it outperformed previous AI models by a wide margin. Devin solved about 14 per cent of issues while its predecessors can solve only  2 per cent for its predecessors. 

