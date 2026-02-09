FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Vivek Raghavan, mind behind Sarvam AI, India's AI powerhouse taking on Google Gemini, ChatGPT

According to his LinkedIn Profile, Raghavan "spent 20 years in the field of Electronic Design Automation (EDA), successfully founding, running and selling two EDA companies and being responsible for the design and development of multiple market-leading EDA products. "

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

Meet Vivek Raghavan, mind behind Sarvam AI, India's AI powerhouse taking on Google Gemini, ChatGPT
Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, has been taking on Google Gemini and ChatGPT,  with its latest innovations and key expertise in optical character recognition (OCR). It's Sarvam Vision and Bulbul V3. The AI model has apparently outperformed global giants, with 84.3% accuracy on olmOCR-Bench, surpassing Gemini 3 Pro and DeepSeek OCR v2, and 93.28% on OmniDocBench v1.5.

The homegrown startup, founded in 2023, majors in important technologies like optical character recognition (OCR) and text-to-speech for Indian languages. The startup envisions "sovereign AI" building self-dependent, India-focused systems that match world-class performance while addressing local priorities. Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar founded Sarvam AI, aiming for self-dependent AI. 

Who is Vivek Raghavan?

Raghavan holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi and pursued a  PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. According to his LinkedIn Profile, Raghavan "spent 20 years in the field of Electronic Design Automation (EDA), successfully founding, running and selling two EDA companies and being responsible for the design and development of multiple market-leading EDA products. He has held senior management positions at Magma Design Automation, Synopsys and Avant! Corporation." He also volunteered as CTO for Team Indus, India's entry to the Google Lunar X-Prize, which aimed to land a spacecraft on the surface of the moon.

Vivek Raghavan has worked on several important AI projects in India, including helping the Supreme Court translate judgements into local languages using SUVAS software; creating AI models to detect fraud in GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network); advising the National Payment Corporation of India on AI initiatives and contributing to the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) framework, which focuses on data privacy and empowerment. 

He served as the Chief Product Manager and Biometric Architect, playing a key role at UIDAI, helping design and implement Aadhaar, India's massive identity program. As Chief AI Evangelist at the EkStep foundation, he advised Digital India Bhashini to provide government services in local languages and mentored AI4Bharat at IIT Madras to develop AI models for Indian languages. "An entrepreneur, technologist and creator of Digital Public Goods (DPG). He has embarked on a mission, along with Pratyush Kumar,  as the founder of Sarvam AI, to develop full stack Generative AI solutions for India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
