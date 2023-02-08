Meet Mira Murati, the creator of ChatGPT and know about her India connection

Mira Murati

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot which generates text based on the input given by the user. ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and it has now become very popular across the globe.

But now experts are raising concerns over the dangers associated with ChatGPT. Mira Murati, CTO at OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, recently expressed her concerns about the chatbot and had said that AI can be misused.

''[AI] can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that's aligned with human values?'' she told Time magazine.

According to Mira Murati, the company will need all the help which it can receive from different sources. ''But we're a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies--definitely regulators and governments and everyone else,” she noted.

Who is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati has done her Bachelor of Engineering from Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth. She is currently the SVP of Research, Product & Partnerships at OpenAI.

Mira Murati was born in 1988 in San Francisco, US. Mira Murati’s parents are of Indian origin. Mira was born and raised in the US only. Mira has worked as Senior Product Manager at Tesla also.