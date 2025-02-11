As Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is riding on the wave of popularity, it is receiving applauses from everywhere, even from the USA, China’s rival in tech industry. The latest among them is Amazon CEO Andy Jassy who is impressed with some of the training techniques DeepSeek has used for its artificial intelligence (AI) model.

Jassy was talking during Amazon’s Q4 earnings call and was asked a question regarding AI when he said, “Well, I'd say a few things because there are a few questions built into that. First of all, I think like many others, we were impressed with what DeepSeek has done.”

Jassy announced that DeepSeek's AI model can now be accessed on Amazon Bedrock, allowing users to leverage the model's capabilities within Bedrock's infrastructure.

Who is Andy Jassy?

52-year-old Amazon CEO is a Harvard University graduate where he also studied his MBA from 195-97. Few days after giving his final MBA exam he started job at Amazon. He was among Amazon's first hires, joining the company when founder Jeff Bezos had a team of just 256 employees.

After joining Amazon in 1997 he grew up in his roles and in 2003 founded Amazon Web Services (AWS). At the time, AWS provided a solution to unify the company's web services, bringing all engineers under a single infrastructure using cloud technology, thereby streamlining operations. Today, AWS is Amazon's crown jewel, dominating the cloud computing market with a 30% share. It hosts millions of websites, companies, and governments, and is relied upon by industry giants such as Netflix and Airbnb, solidifying its position as the largest and most successful branch of the Amazon brand.

Andy Jassy time at Amazon brought the tech company to a level where it boasts of a valuation of $1 trillion to become one among only six companies to achieve that mark. Under his leadership as CEO since April 2016, the company generated a staggering US$13.5 billion in revenue in just the first quarter of 2021.