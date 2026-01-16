Meet Irina Ghose, Microsoft veteran, who joins Anthropic as MD of Claude AI India; Know her education, career and more

Anthropic appoints Irina Ghose as Managing Director for its India office in Bengaluru. A Microsoft veteran, Ghose will lead India operations, supporting localised AI adoption and collaboration with startups, developers and enterprises as Claude sees growing usage in the country.

Anthropic, the AI startup behind the Claude chatbot, has appointed Irina Ghose as the Managing Director for its India office, ahead of the official opening of its first location in Bengaluru. Ghose’s arrival signals a major expansion of Anthropic’s presence in India as the company plans to strengthen its operations following the strong adoption of Claude and other AI-powered tools in the country.

A veteran of the tech industry, Ghose spent over two decades at Microsoft, holding senior roles including Chief Operating Officer (COO) of India operations and Executive Director for Microsoft’s Cloud Business. Her experience is expected to provide strategic insight as Anthropic deepens its engagement with local businesses, startups, and developers.

Focus on Local Growth and Engagement

Chris Ciauri, Anthropic’s Managing Director of International, emphasised the importance of Ghose’s appointment. 'As we expand our teams and deepen engagement with both public and private sector organisations across India, Irina will ensure our approach reflects local insights while remaining aligned with our global mission,' he said in a statement.

Ghose herself highlighted the potential of her role to foster collaboration between Anthropic and Indian organisations. In a recent LinkedIn post, she noted that her responsibilities would include working closely with developers, startups, and enterprises to leverage AI for operational transformation and value creation.

India: A Key Market for Anthropic

India is a strategic market for Anthropic, which has the second-largest user base for Claude globally. Data from the company’s latest Economic Index shows that nearly half of all Claude.ai usage in India is concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks, reflecting the country’s technical focus and growing appetite for AI-driven solutions.

Anthropic has announced that CEO Dario Amodei, along with senior executives, will visit India in February to inaugurate the Bengaluru office officially and participate in the India AI Impact Summit, underscoring the importance of local operations in the company’s expansion plans.

About Irina Ghose

Ghose brings extensive experience in the Indian tech ecosystem. Before her tenure at Microsoft, she worked briefly at HCL and Wipro. She holds an MBA in Business Management from XLRI Jamshedpur and an undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.

Her expertise and deep understanding of the Indian market are expected to play a key role in driving localised adoption of AI and supporting Anthropic’s long-term growth strategy in the country.