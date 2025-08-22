Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Kairan Qazi, Elon Musk’s teenager employee at SpaceX; Tesla CEO shares surprising reaction to his resignation

Kairan Quazi became the youngest graduate in the 170-year history of Santa Clara University, completing his degree in computer science and engineering at just 14.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Meet Kairan Qazi, Elon Musk’s teenager employee at SpaceX; Tesla CEO shares surprising reaction to his resignation
Kairan Quazi, the teenage boy who joined Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has resigned from the company. He joined SpaceX as the youngest software engineer at 14 in 2023. He is making a shift from aerospace to the world of finance, Citadel Securities in New York as a developer. Recently, the SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, responded to his resignation.

Musk’s teen prodigy, Kairan Quazi, worked for two years in his company. Quazi became the youngest graduate in the 170-year history of Santa Clara University, completing his degree in computer science and engineering at just 14. Soon after, he joined as a software engineer, working on the Starlink project to improve satellite internet accuracy. Reacting to his resignation, Musk said,  “First time I’ve ever heard of him,” the tech billionaire wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 

Who is Kairan Quazi?

Kairan Quazi has been intellectually and emotionally intelligent since age two. He skipped from third grade and entered college at age nine. He enrolled at Las Positas College, where he earned an Associate of Science in Mathematics with highest honours at just 11 years of age. For graduation, he took admission in Santa Clara University to earn a Bachelor degree in Computer Science and Engineering cum laude at 14, becoming the youngest graduate in the university's 170-year history. 

Also read: Indian-origin founder, once fired by Elon Musk, launches Rs 263 crore AI startup: Know key details

He began an internship at Intel Labs' Human AI group at age 10. He also interned at cyber-intelligence startup Blackbird.AI in 2022, involved in the development of pipelines to detect disinformation threats. He joined SpaceX as a software engineer in the Starlink division, where he was responsible for production-critical systems to optimise satellite internet connectivity.

Where did Kairan Quazi join after resigning from SpaceX?

At the age of 16, Kairan Quazi left SpaceX to join Citadel Securities as a quant developer. “After two years at SpaceX, I felt ready to take on new challenges and expand my skill set into a different high-performance environment. Quant finance offers a pretty rare combination: the complexity and intellectual challenge that AI research also provides, but with a much faster pace," Quazi explained to Business Insider. "At Citadel Securities, I'll be able to see measurable impact in days, not months or years,” he told Business Insider. 

