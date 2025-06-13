A new AI-driven web browser is here to rival Google chrome, and it is known as 'DIA.' DIA has been launched by A New York-based startup known as The Browser Company. Well, you might think it is a regular browser like Chrome or Safari, but you are wrong!

A new AI-driven web browser is here to rival Google chrome, and it is known as 'Dia.' Dia has been launched by A New York-based startup known as The Browser Company. Well, you might think it is a regular browser like Chrome or Safari, but you are wrong! It integrates Artificial intelligence in the browsing, offering better, user-friendly experience. This has not ben seen previously in usual web browsers. AI integration has taken over the world! From mobile phones to now web browsers, it has emerged as a new trend to get ahead in the race with rivals. While Chrome and other web browsers have initiated a bit of integration, DIA is here to change the game.

So here's what DIA is doing better?

1. An integrated AI assistant

2. Very minimal design

3. Built on Chromium, same as chrome, it feels familiar but better

4. Will be right into the address bar, not need to switch apps

5. Everything artificial intelligence, not just a side tool.

What can DIA do?

1. Better assistance : From online searches, generate summaries of uploaded documents, can create content based on documents. It can generate summaries of web pages. You'll not need to switch to ChatGPT, to draft emails also.

2. Responding to queries: Ask questions to DIA, and it will give responds based on your open tabs, any web pages. Moreover, the browser interface looks familiar with a URL bar for users to type in their search queries. However, this URL bar can also serve as the interface to prompt an in-built AI chatbot, as per reports.

3. Alternate usage: If you are a person, who likes to juggle between giving prompts in chat to AI and then simultaneously searching something online, DIA has a great capability to intelligently alternate between the two.

4. Search across tabs: If you have lot of tabs open, DIA can search across them, and it can also remember your browsing history for the past seven days. It just make your searches and answers to queries easy. It gathers all information of your open tabs, you just have to ask for it and voila, it gives you in no time.