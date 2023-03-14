Meet child genius Kautilya Katariya, planet’s youngest software developer, set Guinness World Record at 6 | Photo: LinkedIn/ Kautilya Katariya

Hailing from a little known town called Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, 9-year-old Kautilya Katariya charted his journey to tech stardom when most don’t even understand technology. He went from a tier-3 Indian city to the metropolitan world of the UK, set Guinness World Record for youngest coder at 6 and founded his own company at 9. The child prodigy from India is now a famous speaker at tech and computing conferences around the world. Here’s his otherworldly story:

Who is Kautilya Katariya, child genius and world’s youngest coder?

Kautilya studies at the Wootton Park school in Northampton, UK. Here, he recently studied alongside students of class 10, 11 and 12 and passed the GCSE maths exam with the highest available grade.

His journey to becoming a child genius started when he was 5 and his father Iswar Katariya bought Kautilya a book on coding. It sparked his interest. He finished the book in a single day and set about teaching himself computing without any external teaching or coaching.

At just six years old when children are just entering formal schooling, Kautilya created a Guinness World Record for becoming the youngest computer programmer in the world. He then created his own search engine, chatbot and earned artificial intelligence expert accreditation for IBM. With IBM’s Watson supercomputer he has built a program to detect smoke and fire.

“It’s very easy to learn AI,” he once told IndiaAI. At age 9, he founded a platform called TheDecipher to bring together “different young passionate minds” to expand horizons in computing and math. During Covid-19 lockdown, he made his time home valuable and finished mathematics books for standard 2 to 10.

Apart from pursuing his passion, Kautilya likes to do origami and enjoys playing and swimming with his younger brother. The wunderkind aims to develop a new kind of AI in the future. His dream project is to create a robot that can become almost anything as needed, from a doctor to a rocket.

