Meet Aman Pandey, Indian researcher who topped Google bug bounty program in 2021

Aman Pandey, an Indian researcher, was recently recognised by Google for discovering Android vulnerabilities and reporting them to the company through the Google bug bounty project. As a result, he has ensured that Android remains secure for users. Google has now recognised Aman Pandey for his many accomplishments in making its website and services safe and secure for everyone. This is essentially a part of Google's bug bounty program, in which the company rewards security experts for finding problems in its software.

"Aman Pandey of the Bugsmirror Team has skyrocketed to our top researcher last year, submitting 232 vulnerabilities in 2021! Since submitting their first report in 2019, Aman has reported over 280 valid vulnerabilities to the Android VRP and has been a crucial part of making our program so successful," Google announced this while praising a prominent researcher for his work in keeping Android safe and secure.

Aman Pandey is the founder and CEO of the Bugsmirror website, which was founded in 2021 and is based in Indore. For the past three years, Bugsmirror has been engaged in security research initiatives. Aman Pandey graduated from Bhopal's Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Technology degree, and his company was officially established in January 2021.

In a blog post, Google just published the year-in-review for the 'Vulnerability Reward Program,' in which security researchers find and repair thousands of vulnerabilities in Google services. The most notable point is that Google recognised Aman Pandey of the Bugsmirror Team for becoming the top researcher in terms of identifying and fixing Android vulnerabilities.

Not only the Indian researcher, but the entire researcher community was congratulated by Google for helping to keep Google protected from bugs. The Vulnerability Reward Programs across Google have begun to thrive, according to Google, which has awarded out a combined total of $8.7 million in prizes for bugs as of 2021. Not only that, but in 2021, Google gave the greatest reward in Android VRP history. This year, the Chrome VRP set a new record, with 115 Chrome VRP experts winning $3.3 million in VRP rewards for submitting 333 unique Chrome security vulnerability reports in 2021.

Last year, Google also developed bughunters.google.com, a dedicated website committed to making Google products and the internet as safe as possible. It unifies all of Google's Vulnerability Reward Programs, including Google, Android, Abuse, Chrome, and Google Play, and makes reporting security bugs simpler than ever.