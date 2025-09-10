Meet Abidur Chowdhury, Bangladeshi-origin man, who is behind popular feature of Apple iPhone 17

Apple has just unveiled its new series of iPhone 17 on September 9, Tuesday, which comes with the latest and advanced technology by the tech giant. Its design and specs have generated a lot of buzz due to its futuristic features, making the series a game-changer. One of the features that has raised eyebrows is the sleek model, iPhone Air, the slimmest yet. But do you know who is behind this sleek design? His name is Abidur Chowdhury.

At the Apple event, though CEO Tim Cook took the limelight as he unveiled the latest series, however, the one who was under the spotlight was Bangladeshi origin Abidur Chowdhury. With a calm and confident demeanor, he led the uncovering of iPhone Air, which he described as “a paradox you have to hold to believe.” The thinnest and lightest phone was the real gem in the iPhone 17 lineup, justifying the replacement of Apple’s Pro models. He has been associated with Apple for the last 6 years.

Who is Abidur Chowdhury?

Abidur Chowdhury was born and raised in London, England, and is now settled in San Francisco with an industrial designer portfolio. His unveiling of the latest model shows how much the significance of design and the people behind it are linked with the company.

Abidur’s design talent comes from his education, which he completed at Loughborough University in Product Design, Engineering, and Technology. During this time, he earned several awards, like:

-3D Hubs Student Grant for product design

-James Dyson Foundation Bursary

-New Designers Kenwood Appliances Award,

-first place in the Seymour Powell Design Week competition.

-Red Dot Design Award in 2016 for “Plug and Play” design

In his LinkedIn bio, he describes himself as someone who “loves to develop innovative products and joyful experiences.”

Abidur Chowdhury’s career

- Internship at Cambridge Consultants and Curventa, and worked as an Industrial Designer at Layer design, both in UK

-Led his own consultancy from 2018 to 2019, Abidur Chowdhury Design.

- Joined Apple in January 2019 as an Industrial Designer in Cupertino, California.

Features of iPhone Air

iPhone Air comes with a 5.6mm thickness, while its sophisticated design is powered by the advanced A19 Pro chip and an AI-enhanced GPU.

Its titanium design makes it exceptionally slim and durable, with Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back for enhanced scratch and crack resistance. It has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology.