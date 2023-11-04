Meet 27-year-old Indian who is key to Google and Microsoft's success in AI

Manu Chopra graduated in Computer Science from Stanford University in 2017

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) platforms such as ChatGPT generated a lot of excitement as businesses rushed to capitalize on the increasing demand and improve their products with precise and reliable data.

Leading players in the AI space, including as Microsoft and Google, recognise the importance of high-quality data to the success of their AI narratives, and 27-year-old Manu Chopra's business Karya offers the solution to their data issues.

Manu Chopra is a 27-year-old computer engineer from Stanford University, where he co-founded CS+Social Good, which was a student group focused on technology and impact. He started Karya, a startup that specialises in highly accurate non-English data annotation that businesses can use to create AI models for non-English speaking Indians.

Founded in 2021, Karya, with its headquarters in Bengaluru, successfully varied the linguistic variety of its staff by emphasising the recruitment of people from rural areas who might not normally be involved in such activities. To help those with low reading levels, their application provides voice assistance in addition to offline services.

Manu Chopra is not only meeting the AI market's increasing demand for precise data through Karya, but he is also altering the labour market's economics for data annotation specialists. Karya employs individuals from rural India, primarily women, and pays them more than twenty times the minimum wage for their work collecting image, audio, and text data in the vernacular languages of India.

Since Microsoft hired Karya's firm to acquire local speech data for its artificial intelligence products, the tech giants have shown considerable interest in its data needs. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is collaborating with Karya to lessen gender-related biases in the data since AI chatbots are biased in multiple ways because they are fed big language models.