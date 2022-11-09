MediaTek launches flagship Dimensity 9200 chipset for premium smartphones

MediaTek Dimensity 9200

MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 9200, its latest 5G chipset for flagship smartphones. As per the company, the new SoC brings immersive all-day gaming experiences, ultra-sharp image capturing and support for both mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity to consumers around the globe.

The Dimensity 9200 is the first smartphone chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3GHz, and the first featuring the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. The chipset also packs MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for fast, fluid action. With support for extreme performance gaming displays, eye-catching resolution and extended foldable designs, the chipset’s MediaTek MiraVision 890 display technology brings content to life.

The Dimensity 9200 is claimed to provide up to 30% power savings with AI-NR and 45% power savings with AI-SR in all visual applications. The chipset’s sixth generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) enhancements include up to 35% faster performance in ETHZ5.0 benchmark compared to the fifth generation APU.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 is the first Wi-Fi 7-ready smartphone platform, supporting up to 6.5 Gbps data rates. The chipset integrates an advanced, built-in 5G modem with AI for faster network searching, 5G connection recovery out of dead zones, and other intelligent connectivity enhancements. Sporting the first native support for RGBW sensors, smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200 can avoid Bayer conversion, providing up to 34% more power savings than competing solutions. Additionally, users can create better cinematic videos and enjoy superior AI motion unblur technology