MediaTek Helio G36 chipset for budget gaming smartphones unveiled in India

MediaTek Helio G36 is part of the MediaTek Helio G series that features an array of technologies that boost the mobile gaming experience.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

MediaTek Helio G36

MediaTek has unveiled the latest MediaTek Helio G36 to power the upcoming gaming smartphones in India. With high quality Portrait bokeh and light AI-camera enhancements, the new MediaTek Helio G36 processor is claimed to level up the entry gaming smartphones with the benefits of a bigger camera, sustained performance, faster displays, and global dual 4G connectivity.

MediaTek Helio G36 is part of the MediaTek Helio G series that is built on TSMC 12nm production process along with enhanced connectivity, location services. The chipset is equipped with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite gaming technologies like Resource Management Engine 2.0, to ensure sustained performance with dynamic management of GPU, CPU, and memory, the Networking Engine 2.0 enables faster response and better connectivity to foster uninterrupted services.

Key features of MediaTek Helio G36 include:

  • Supports up to 50MP cameras, with dual camera photography backed by a hardware depth engine for high-quality Depth of Field (Bokeh) effects, brands can add their own AI-camera features, such as AI beautification and enhanced precision.
  • Fast HD+ 90Hz displays give users notably smoother scrolling of webpages, shopping, social.
  • MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 Lite is equipped with Resource Management Engine 2.0 that ensures intelligent performance optimization and dynamic management of CPU, GPU for sustained performance and longer gameplay even in games with demanding action.
  • Built using the all in a highly power-efficient TSMC 12nm chip production process.
  • Octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU provides entry-level gaming smartphones with peak speeds of 2.2GHz.
  • IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU delivers the right mix of performance and power-efficiency, while device makers can add up to a capacious 8GB of fast LPDDR4x memory.
  • Integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence to significantly boost throughput and connection reliability when using peripherals like headphones and gamepads.

MediaTek Helio G36 is part of the MediaTek Helio G series that features an array of technologies that boost the mobile gaming experience with industry-leading AI performance, vivid visuals, and rapid-sensing touchscreens, among others. 

