MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset launched, to take on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

MediaTek has launched its top-of-the line 5G smartphone chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 9000+. This new high-end offering is claimed to deliver a boost in performance over the Dimensity 9000 to make the next generation of flagship smartphones even more powerful and efficient. Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ are expected to be released in Q3 2022.
The new Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) integrates Arm’s v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process, combining one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz (compared to 3.05GHz with the Dimensity 9000) with three super Cortex-A710 cores and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The advanced CPU architecture and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor built into the new chipset provide more than a 5% boost in CPU performance and more than 10% improvement in GPU performance.
“Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.
“With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience.” he added.
The Dimensity 9000+ supports the latest 144Hz WQHD+ displays or super-fast 180Hz FullHD+ displays, while optimizing power efficiency with MediaTek’s Intelligent Display Sync 2.0 technology. Furthermore, MediaTek’s latest Wi-Fi Display technology can support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video. The flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP supports 320MP, as well as simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording. The powerful 9Gpixel/s ISP also supports 4K HDR Video + AI noise reduction