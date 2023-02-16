Search icon
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset for gaming, camera focused mid-range smartphones launched

The Dimensity 7200 delivers the same TSMC 4nm second-generation process found in the Dimensity 9200.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset for gaming, camera focused mid-range smartphones launched
MediaTek Dimensity 7200

MediaTek has announced the new Dimensity 7200, its inaugural chipset in the new Dimensity 7000 series. As per MediaTek, the Dimensity 7200 boasts cutting-edge AI imaging features, powerful gaming optimizations, and impressive 5G speeds, all with power savings for extended battery life.

The Dimensity 7200 delivers the same TSMC 4nm second-generation process found in the Dimensity 9200, and is ideal for ultra-slim designs in a variety of form factors. The octa-core CPU integrates two Arm Cortex-A715 cores, featuring operating speeds of up to 2.8GHz, with six Cortex-A510 cores, so users can easily multitask and take advantage of peak performance in every app. To further optimize power and performance, MediaTek’s built-in AI Processing Unit (APU) maximizes the efficiency of AI tasks and AI-fusion processing.

For gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology delivers AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings, CPU and GPU smart resource optimization for better battery life. The chipset also integrates a powerful Arm Mali G610 GPU that supports fast response times and sustains high frame rates.

Utilizing MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, the Dimensity 7200 supports 200MP main cameras for epic photography. The chipset enables impressive video capturing with 4K HDR video, and even allows users to simultaneously capture content from two cameras at Full HD resolution while keeping everything in focus with all-pixel autofocus technology. To ensure users can capture stunning imagery at night and in low-light environments, the chipset has built-in motion compensated noise reduction. Additionally, the APU supports powerful AI-Camera enhancements such as real-time portrait beautification.

Dimensity 7200 has a 3GPP Release-16 standard Sub-6GHz 5G modem with up to 4.7Gbps downlink, and supports triband Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and next-gen Bluetooth 5.3. The fully integrated 5G modem and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave 2.0 technology suite ensure best-in-class cellular power efficiency. For reliable coverage everywhere, the chipset supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR. The Dual SIM capability also lets users have two connections, making it easy to take work and personal calls from a single smartphone.

