Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook for thousands, 1.3 lakh users flag access problems globally

Acknowledging the disruptions, the Microsoft-based tech giant said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

In the wee hours of Friday, thousands of users experienced disruptions in accessing Microsoft's platforms, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365. Just after 1 pm, around 1.3 lakh users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook. Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services.

At the time of writing the news, Microsoft's Outlook platform is still not working. Acknowledging the disruptions, the Microsoft-based tech giant said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

What Microsoft said on global outage?

In a post on X, the company said, "We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543." "While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543," it added.

We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

Earlier in the day, the company said it had "successfully restored" problems related to Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity issues.

Microsoft shifts to own AI models

With artificial intelligence, Microsoft is shifting course and reducing its heavy dependence on OpenAI and Anthropic. The company is instead turning to its own in-house models. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has quietly begun rolling out its MAI models, which are already handling tens of thousands of AI requests every week in tools like Excel and Outlook.

The move comes down to cost and control. Running advanced AI is expensive because these models need enormous computing power. As more people use AI features in Office apps, the bill keeps climbing. Microsoft pays by the token for every AI response, and with millions of customers, the expenses add up quickly. Even with a close partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft does not want to get boxed in or see costs keep rising as AI becomes more deeply embedded in its software.

Mustafa Suleyman, who leads AI at Microsoft, has already flagged that paying for external AI cuts into profits. That is why the company is pushing to bring more of its AI in-house. It is not just about money; it is about control, by owning the technology and shaping it to fit Microsoft's needs.