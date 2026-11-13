FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ex-Nvidia chief Jensen Huang faces fresh claim of third affair with another employee: Report

Ex-Nvidia chief Huang faces fresh claim of third affair with another employee

Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share

Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share

Maatrubhumi conquers, Military veteran, Shaurya Chakra awardee react to trailer of Salman Khan's action drama

Maatrubhumi conquers, Military veteran, Shaurya Chakra awardee react to trailer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook for thousands, 1.3 lakh users flag access problems globally

Acknowledging the disruptions, the Microsoft-based tech giant said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 07:42 AM IST

Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook for thousands, 1.3 lakh users flag access problems globally
Microsoft (Image source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the wee hours of Friday, thousands of users experienced disruptions in accessing Microsoft's platforms, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365. Just after 1 pm, around 1.3 lakh users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook. Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services.

At the time of writing the news, Microsoft's Outlook platform is still not working. Acknowledging the disruptions, the Microsoft-based tech giant said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."

What Microsoft said on global outage?

In a post on X, the company said, "We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543." "While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543," it added.

Earlier in the day, the company said it had "successfully restored" problems related to Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity issues.

Microsoft shifts to own AI models

With artificial intelligence, Microsoft is shifting course and reducing its heavy dependence on OpenAI and Anthropic. The company is instead turning to its own in-house models. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has quietly begun rolling out its MAI models, which are already handling tens of thousands of AI requests every week in tools like Excel and Outlook.

 

The move comes down to cost and control. Running advanced AI is expensive because these models need enormous computing power. As more people use AI features in Office apps, the bill keeps climbing. Microsoft pays by the token for every AI response, and with millions of customers, the expenses add up quickly. Even with a close partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft does not want to get boxed in or see costs keep rising as AI becomes more deeply embedded in its software.

Mustafa Suleyman, who leads AI at Microsoft, has already flagged that paying for external AI cuts into profits. That is why the company is pushing to bring more of its AI in-house. It is not just about money; it is about control, by owning the technology and shaping it to fit Microsoft's needs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
1984 anti-Sikh riots victims’ families protest against Sonia Gandhi, burn her memoir in Delhi | VIDEO
1984 anti-Sikh riot victims' kin protest Sonia Gandhi, burn memoir in Delhi
Massive Microsoft outage disrupts Outlook for thousands, 1.3 lakh users flag access problems globally
Massive Microsoft outage hits Outlook, 1.3 lakh users flag access issues
Ex-Nvidia chief Jensen Huang faces fresh claim of third affair with another employee: Report
Ex-Nvidia chief Huang faces fresh claim of third affair with another employee
'A Legend Replaces A Legend': Donald Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO
Donald Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO
Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share
Zee Entertainment announces Rs 600 crore share buyback at Rs 91 per share
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement