Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE on Flipkart, check here

Apple iPhones are on the expensive side to the customers and that is why they wait for schemes and discounts on the phone to buy them. Flipkart is currently hosting its End of Season Sale and it is offering a wide range of discounts on various iPhone models.
Flipkart has discounts on devices like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3rd gen, among others. You will be able to enjoy a discount of Rs 12,000, depending on the model, and also a discount of Rs 750 using an Axis Bank credit card.
Flipkart End of Season Sale: Here are the iPhone deals
iPhone 13 128GB
MRP: Rs 79,900
Discount: Rs 9,901
New Price: Rs 69,999
iPhone 13 256GB
MRP: Rs 89,900
Discount: Rs 9,901
New Price: Rs 79,999
iPhone 13 Mini 128GB
MRP: Rs 69,900
Discount: Rs 4,901
New Price: Rs 64,999
iPhone 13 Mini 256GB
MRP: Rs 79,900
Discount: Rs 5,901
New Price: Rs 73,999
iPhone 13 Mini 512GB
MRP: Rs 99,900
Discount: Rs 6,901
New Price: Rs 92,999
iPhone 12 64GB
MRP: Rs 65,900
Discount: Rs 11,901
New Price: Rs 53,999
iPhone 12 128GB
MRP: Rs 70,900
Discount: Rs 11,901
New Price: Rs 58,999
iPhone 11 64GB
MRP: Rs 49,900
Discount: Rs 7,901
New Price: Rs 41,999
iPhone 11 128GB
MRP: Rs 54,900
Discount: Rs Rs 7,901
New Price: Rs 46,999
iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB
MRP: Rs 43,900
Discount: Rs 2,000
New Price: Rs 41,900
iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB
MRP: Rs 48,900
Discount: Rs 2,000
New Price: Rs Rs 46,900
iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB
MRP: Rs 58,900
Discount: Rs 2,000
New Price: Rs 56,900