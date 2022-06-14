Search icon
Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE on Flipkart, check here

Flipkart has discounts on devices like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3rd gen, among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 03:21 PM IST

File Photo

Apple iPhones are on the expensive side to the customers and that is why they wait for schemes and discounts on the phone to buy them. Flipkart is currently hosting its End of Season Sale and it is offering a wide range of discounts on various iPhone models.

Flipkart has discounts on devices like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 3rd gen, among others. You will be able to enjoy a discount of Rs 12,000, depending on the model, and also a discount of Rs 750 using an Axis Bank credit card.

Flipkart End of Season Sale: Here are the iPhone deals 

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini 

iPhone 13 128GB 

MRP: Rs 79,900
Discount: Rs 9,901
New Price: Rs 69,999

iPhone 13 256GB 

MRP: Rs 89,900
Discount: Rs 9,901 
New Price: Rs 79,999

iPhone 13 Mini 128GB 

MRP: Rs 69,900
Discount: Rs 4,901 
New Price: Rs 64,999

iPhone 13 Mini 256GB 

MRP: Rs 79,900 
Discount: Rs 5,901
New Price: Rs 73,999

iPhone 13 Mini 512GB 

MRP: Rs 99,900
Discount: Rs 6,901 
New Price: Rs 92,999

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 64GB 

MRP: Rs 65,900
Discount: Rs 11,901
New Price: Rs 53,999

iPhone 12 128GB 

MRP: Rs 70,900
Discount: Rs 11,901
New Price: Rs  58,999

iPhone 11 

iPhone 11 64GB 

MRP: Rs 49,900
Discount: Rs 7,901
New Price: Rs 41,999

iPhone 11 128GB

MRP: Rs 54,900
Discount: Rs Rs 7,901
New Price: Rs 46,999

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 64GB 

MRP: Rs 43,900
Discount: Rs 2,000
New Price: Rs 41,900

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 128GB 

MRP: Rs 48,900
Discount: Rs 2,000
New Price: Rs Rs 46,900

iPhone SE 3rd Gen 256GB

MRP: Rs 58,900
Discount: Rs 2,000
New Price: Rs 56,900

