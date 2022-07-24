Search icon
Massive discount on Redmi Note 11, Realme Narzo 50, get smartphones under Rs 15000 on Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Here are some of the best deals that Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is offering on smartphones:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

File photo

Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 has started today, July 23. The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 will run till July 24. The 2-day long sale marathon, as the name suggests is exclusively for its Prime members. The e-commerce platform brings thousands of products such as smartphones, electronics, home appliances, etc on its platform during the sale. 

Here are some of the best deals that Amazon Prime Sale 2022 is offering on smartphones:

Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G has Dimensity 810 5G processor. It comes with a 48MP led dual camera setup, and a 5000mAh massive battery. The price is Rs 13,499. it also has bank offers which will give a flat Rs 750 off. It also has exchange deal offers.

Redmi Note 11
Redmi Note is priced at Rs 15000 and now you can get it for Rs 11,999 on Amazon. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processor; Up to 2.4GHz clock speed.

It has a display of 90Hz FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED display; 16.33 centimeters (6.43 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio. Redmi Note 11 camera has a 50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro, and Portrait lens| 13 MP Front camera. The phone provides a battery of 5000 mAh large battery with a 33W Pro fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity. 

IQOO Z6 5G
It is recommended as the budgeted smartphone at Rs 14, 499 on Amazon. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor with a 44w fast charging solution. The phone provides a battery of 5000 mAh large battery. Additional Rs 10,000 discount on SBI credit card and ICICI Bank Credit card is also on offer.

Tecno Spark 9
Techno Spark 9 comes with 11GB RAM. The phone provides a battery of 5000 mAh large battery. Buyers can get an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs 750 on an SBI credit card and ICICI Bank Credit card is also on offer.

