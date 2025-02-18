These price reductions present an excellent opportunity for buyers to purchase the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 at a more budget-friendly price, making it an attractive offer.

Apple's iPhone 16 series, launched last September, is now available at substantial discounts on Amazon for all four models: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16. Additionally, since its launch in 2023, the iPhone 15 has been frequently featured in discount promotions on the platform. These price reductions present an excellent opportunity for buyers to purchase the iPhone 15 at a more budget-friendly price, making it an attractive offer.

The iPhone 16 series is currently offered at attractive discounts on Amazon. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, which has an original price of Rs 1,37,900, is available for Rs 1,34,900 when purchased with an ICICI credit card. Additionally, using an ICICI Amazon Pay credit card can provide an extra Rs 2,000 discount along with Rs 6,795 in cashback, resulting in a final price of Rs 1,29,105.

The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model, priced at Rs 1,12,900, is now available for Rs 1,09,900 through an ICICI Bank offer. With the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, the price further drops to Rs 1,05,355. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16, originally listed at Rs 79,900, can be purchased for Rs 72,900. With bank offers, the price is reduced to Rs 68,900, and using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card brings it down to Rs 66,880.

In another deal, the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) is currently available on Amazon for Rs 79,900, but a 24 percent discount lowers the price to Rs 60,999. Customers with a used iPhone 14 Plus (512GB) in good condition can trade it in for up to Rs 34,000, making the final cost of the iPhone 15 just Rs 26,999.

Additionally, utilising an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card provides an extra discount of Rs 3,050. When combining both offers, the final price is reduced to an incredible Rs 23,949, presenting an exceptional deal for customers.