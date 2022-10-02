Massive asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 14,495 kmph; should we be concerned?

NASA has kept us updated on the potentially hazardous asteroid that poses a significant threat to the Earth and humanity and yet another asteroid has been detected by NASA.

Today, another massive space rock is hurtling towards Earth at breakneck speed.

Asteroid 2018 ER1 is speeding towards Earth:

NASA's Asteroid Watch Dashboard has confirmed that an 84-foot-diameter asteroid named 2018 ER1 will pass very close to Earth. According to NASA's JPL data, it will pass within 3.51 million miles of Earth today. According to CNEOS data, it is travelling at a staggering 14495 kmph.

NASA constantly tracks all near-Earth objects that will make relatively close approaches to Earth to determine the danger. A potentially hazardous object is defined as any asteroid that approaches Earth within 4.6 million miles and has a diameter greater than 150 metres. As a result of its proximity, the asteroid is classified as a "potentially hazardous object."

The distance between the approaching asteroid and Earth is still far too great, but there is always the possibility that something will cause it to deviate from its orbit and head straight for Earth.

Asteroid danger is being tracked:

NASA's best technologies have been deployed to keep a constant eye on these dangerous asteroids near the Earth. NASA determines the size, shape, rotation, and physical composition of these asteroids using optical and radio telescopes.

Radio telescopes at NASA's Deep Space Network and the National Science Foundation's Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collect some of the most extensive characterisation data for NEOs that approach Earth close enough to be seen with planetary radar, according to the NASA.