Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple in a new Instagram post, take a look

Mark Zuckerberg has slammed Apple in a new Instagram post in which he is lauding the privacy of the instant-messaging platform WhatsApp that is owned by him. In the post, Mark shared an image of a WhatsApp’s billboard that takes a dig at the Blue and Green colour chat bubbles as seen in Apple’s iMessage. Through the billboard the company is advertising the end-to-end encryption offered by WhatsApp. Along with the image, Zuckerberg also wrote a caption hitting out at Apple’s iMessage.

“WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats. With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn't have.” Mark wrote on Instagram.

Rivalry between Apple and Facebook has been a part of news for quite some time now. The tech giants have been involved in direct criticism of each other. Recently, Meta blasted Apple over its privacy features. The company accused Apple of hurting small businesses and their ads by rolling out a new feature that allows iPhone users to opt out of tracking in apps and websites across other websites.



As per a report by MacRumors, Zuckerberg also said to its staff that the company’s competition with Apple is "very deep" and "philosophical.” He also slammed Apple's plans for the metaverse.