Mark Zuckerberg's Meta loses one more talent: Meet Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin techie who joins Open AI as....

Chaya Nayak holds a Bachelor's degree in Global Studies (Security, Peace Studies, Spanish) from the University of Wisconsin and a Master's degree in Public Policy from the University of California. What role does Chaya Nayak will assume at OpenAI?

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has witnessed several high-profile exits from its AI division due to various reasons. Chaya Nayak, Indian-origin techie, has become the latest departure from the company for rival OpenAI. As per Nayak's profile, she assumed the role of Director of Product Management, Generative AI.

Who is Chaya Nayak?

Indian-origin techie Chaya Nayak held several key roles in her ten years of tenure at Meta. She joined Meta as 'Head of Data for Good' in October 2016 and was later promoted to the position of Product Manager & Head of Research & Transparency in June 2018. "I remember my first weeks at Facebook like they were yesterday. I joined to help jumpstart Data for Good, an effort to show how data and AI/ML could benefit the world. What started as a bold experiment grew into the foundation of my career," she wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

Nayak developed innovative products, including Disaster Maps, to support communities in crisis. She also founded the Facebook Open Research and Transparency Team to work on problems like data cleaning, differential privacy, and clean rooms. Nayak played a key role in critical global moments like the US 2020 elections, where she co-authored several papers in leading journals, including Science, on Meta's impact on democracy. “Along the way, I grew as a leader. I learned confidence, boldness to chase audacious ideas, and resilience when things didn’t go as planned. Most importantly, I built a network of colleagues and friends who shaped me and inspired me every step of the way," she added.

Chaya Nayak joins OpenAI

As per her LinkedIn profile, Nayak holds a Bachelor's degree in Global Studies (Security, Peace Studies, Spanish) from the University of Wisconsin and a Master's degree in Public Policy from the University of California. Nayak at OpenAI will lead special initiatives with Irina Kofman, another former Meta employee who jumped to the ChatGPT maker last year. Joining Sam Altman’s company, she said, “It feels like the perfect next chapter: to take everything I’ve learned, and pour it into work that will help define what comes next for technology and society.”