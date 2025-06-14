Your 'personal' chats with the Meta AI is not personal anymore. It has been exposed to public. Yes you read it right. The Meta AI in your Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp is now exposing your private chats to the public.

Are you sharing too much information on the Meta AI, from personal details to some 'intimate' talks? If yes, then unfortunately these chats are now on the discover page and people may be reading those conversations. Your 'personal' chats with the Meta AI is not personal anymore. It has been exposed to public. Yes you read it right. The Meta AI in your Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp is now exposing your private chats to the public.

Meta have assured that the chats are not shared without permission, but the issue is the misleading 'design' of the Meta AI, where people unknowingly are leaking their own personal chats.

Here's what happening

Meta’s AI app, available in all your social media apps from Instagram to Facebook, was launched quietly in April 2025. People became a little to casual with it and started sharing their daily problems, sex related talks, 'cringy' humourous jokes. People were aksing for legal advises on criminal matters, using full names, and tax evasions related matters. One even asked, “Why do farts stink more than others?”

However, these chats were not between the individual and AI chatbot. The Meta AI app have a 'discover' feed, where all these chats were available for other people to read. And guess what? People were sharing them themselves, obviously unknowingly. The issue is the design, it was misleading. There is a huge 'share button', which Meta did not warned about. From text, voice messages, and even photos, all were available to public eye. What's shocking is that all your personal AI searches on Instagram were also on the feed, where lakhs of people may be able to see it. Moreover, while your WhatsApp chats may be end to end encrypted, your chat on Meta AI in WhatsApp are not.

Meta's clarification

Meta's clarification is very vague. It has not assured for any fixes in the Meta AI. It says, “Your conversations with Meta AI are private unless you share them.” Meta says chats are private by default, and if users make a post public after they click on share button. People can choose to withdraw these chats later by clicking on delete or archive.

Here's how you can prevent it

On Meta AI App

1. Go to the app

2. tap the profile icon

3. Go to “App settings”

4. Click on “Data & Privacy”

5. Click “Manage your information”

6. Turn on “Make all your prompts visible to only you.”

On Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook

1. Go to Settings & Privacy

2. Then on "Privacy Center"

3. Tap on AI at Meta

4. Click "Submit an objection request".

5. Choose the platform (like WhatsApp), and fill the form.

6. Don't forget to delete your old conversations.