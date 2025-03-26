Meta plans to charge Europeans nearly USD 14/month for ad-free Instagram on mobile, USD 17/month for ad-free Instagram and Facebook on desktop, offering users a...

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is considering offering paid subscriptions in Europe for users who do not want to see personalized ads. According to recent proposals made by Meta to European regulators, the company plans to charge nearly USD 14 a month for using Instagram on mobile devices without any ads. For users who want ad-free access to both Instagram and Facebook on desktop, the cost could be around USD 17 per month.

This move comes as Meta tries to follow strict European Union privacy rules. These rules make it mandatory for companies to get permission from users before using their data to show targeted advertisements. Since showing targeted ads is one of Meta’s biggest sources of income, the company is trying to find a way to continue running its business without breaking the law.

In meetings with privacy officials in Ireland and competition regulators in Brussels, Meta explained that this new plan is called “SNA,” which stands for “subscription no ads.” Users in Europe will have two choices: either continue using Instagram and Facebook for free with personalized ads or pay a monthly fee to use these platforms without any ads.

Meta plans to charge around Euro 10 (about USD 10.50) per month on desktop for each account, and Euro 6 for every additional linked account. However, the price for mobile devices will be higher, around Euro 13, because companies like Apple and Google charge a commission on in-app payments.

This is a big change for Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has always believed that services like Facebook and Instagram should be free so that people from all backgrounds can use them. However, tougher privacy rules in Europe are forcing the company to explore other options.

It’s still unclear whether European regulators will approve this plan. Some regulators are concerned that the subscription prices may be too high for most people, making the ad-free option inaccessible. Meta says it wants to comply with all legal requirements while giving users a choice.

For now, this plan is only for Europe. Users in the United States are not expected to get an ad-free subscription option anytime soon.