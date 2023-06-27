Search icon
Mark Zuckerberg reveals upcoming features for WhatsApp Business app

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

WhatsApp

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced new upcoming features on the WhatsApp Business app, including the ability to send personalised messages to customers.

"Starting soon we'll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalised messages to their customers -- like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale -- in a faster and more efficient way," the company said in a statement.

This new feature will allow businesses to send personalised messages with the customer's name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists, such as those with a select label (like 'VIP customers' or 'new customers'), schedule the day and time the messages are sent.

The company also said that it will soon make it possible for the many small businesses across the world that run their entire operation on the platform to create, purchase and publish a Facebook or Instagram ad directly within the WhatsApp Business app.

This means that no Facebook account will be required, and businesses all need to get started is an email address and form of payment.

"When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase," the company said.

"These ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising," it added.

