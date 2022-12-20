Headlines

Man orders Apple MacBook Pro worth Rs 1.2 lakh from Amazon, receives dog food instead

The consumer reportedly bought a MacBook Pro from Amazon for about Rs 1.25 lakh, but instead received dog food.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Shopping online from sites like Amazon and Flipkart may be stressful at times. It has happened many times in India where a person ordered something expensive from e-commerce giants and when the item arrived, it was something completely different from what was ordered. As a result, shopping on the website got more costly. As opposed to computers, Amazon sent us dog chow.

The United Kingdom is the source of this occurrence. The Amazon UK shop, from which a customer called Alan Wood purchased a MacBook Pro. He paid 1,200 pounds for this (about Rs 1,20,000). On November 29th, he placed an order for this laptop. He had his heart set on getting his daughter a MacBook Pro for Christmas.

He was surprised to see cartons of Pedigree dog food in the Amazon delivery. Apple Insider claims that the box of 24 had a "mixed variety of jelly failures." It's easy to picture the looks on my face.

He said that he did not get full assistance from Amazon's customer service team either. However, he had counted on the business to save him. But the customer service department was unhelpful. The item was sent back to the store.

He said that his conversation with Amazon took 15 hours of his time. Calls were being sent internally exclusively. Every time, though, he flatly refused to provide a hand. According to an Amazon representative, the company has already contacted the consumer and issued a complete refund.

Alan Wood claims this has never happened to him before despite his many years as an Amazon client. This occurs often in India, where consumers can purchase almost anything online and have it delivered straight to their door.

