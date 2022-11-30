Man buys 300 iPhone 13s from Apple store, robbed shorty after leaving

It is worth noting the Apple’s Fifth Avenue Store is open 24 hours a day. (Image: Reuters)

Losing a phone can be pretty disheartening, especially when it is a newly bought Apple iPhone 13 and it hurts a lot more when the quantity of the phone increases. A US man is going through this trouble as he has been reportedly robbed of hundreds of new iPhone 13s right after leaving Apple's popular Fifth Avenue store. According to a report by 1010Wins Radio in New York, an unnamed 27-year old was carrying 300 Apple iPhones in three bags to his when a can pulled next up to him and two men demanded him to hand over the bags.

The iPhone buyer was unwilling to give up the Apple iPhone 13s so he put up a fight and was punched in the face before the thieves managed to get hold of one of the bags that contained 125 iPhones worth $95,000. As per the Police department, the victim often used to buy large quantities of Apple iPhones from Fifth Avenue Store in order to resell the devices from his small business.

It is worth noting the Apple's Fifth Avenue Store is open 24 hours a day and the incident happened at around 1:45 am. It can be suspected that the robbers were aware of his purchasing habits or they were waiting for a potential target as Apple was also holding a Black Friday sale at that time.



The Apple iPhone 13 was part of the Apple iPhone 13 series that was launched last year. The smartphone is still facing huge demand as it has almost similar features as the Apple iPhone 14 but as a much lower price. The smartphone received a tremendous response in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale in 2022.