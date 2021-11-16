Malware Alert! Google removes dangerous apps which stole login details from Play Store - Check full list here

Cases of online data theft and fraud are on the rise. There are many apps on Google Play Store that are quite dangerous and Google has banned several apps this year.

Now Google has banned malware from the Play Store after it was found in seven apps. Tatyana Shishkova of Kaspersky highlighted the Joker Malware. Tatyana found that these seven apps were influenced by malware such as 'Trojan' jokers.

Many 'Squid Game' users had faced similar attacks with malware. Google removed these apps from the Play Store after the case was flagged. What's worrying is that millions of people have already downloaded these apps and are currently using them.

Delete these apps immediately to save data and privacy

It is advisable to check your smartphone and see if these seven apps or any of these are present. Just remove them or from your phone and secure your data and privacy.

These 7 apps have been removed:

1. Now QRcode Scan (more than 10,000 installed)

2. EmojiOne Keyboard (more than 50,000 installed)

3. Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper (more than 1,000 installed)

4. Dazzling Keyboard (more than 10 installs)

5. Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer (more than 100 installs)

6. Super Hero-Effect (more than 5,000 installed)

7. Classic Emoji Keyboard (more than 5,000 installed)

The most common of these malware attacks target illegal money-making through fake subscriptions and in-app pursuits. Users need to be more vigilant and should not be victims of any links or inappropriate purchases that seem suspicious. Cyber attack cases have increased in recent times as more and more people are shifting online. Fraud has also increased through gaming apps.