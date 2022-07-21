Major spike in cyber security threats: Over 6.7 lakh cases reported till June 2022, here’s what Centre said

The Centre said that there has been a major spike in cyber security-related threats in India, with over 6.7 lakh cases recorded so far in 2022.

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that a total of 6,74,021 cyber security incidents have been reported this year up to June.

According to data tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total of 3,94,499, 11,58,208, and 14,02,809 cyber security incidents were reported in 2019, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

The government issues alerts and advisories regarding the latest cyber threats and is operating an automated cyber threat exchange platform for proactively collecting, analysing, and sharing tailored alerts with organisations across sectors for proactive threat mitigation actions, Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, informed the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that the government has issued guidelines to the chief information security officers (CISOs) regarding their key roles and responsibilities for securing applications/infrastructure and compliance.

All government websites and applications are audited with respect to cyber security prior to their hosting.

The government is also operating the Cyber Swachhta Kendra, which reports malicious programmes and free tools to the government.

Also, the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) has been set up to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cyber security threats.

