Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Major setback for TikTok, banned by US House over security concerns

TikTok is currently negotiating a deal with the US Justice Department to resolve national security concerns

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

Major setback for TikTok, banned by US House over security concerns
TikTok (Image: Reuters)

Chinese short-form video making app TikTok has been banned on mobile devices issued by the U.S. House of Representatives. The House ordered staff to delete TikTok from any House-issued mobile phones, according to an internal memo seen by NBC News.

"House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices. If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it," read the memo.

Local administrations in 19 U.S. states have already banned TikTok on government issued-devices. TikTok spokesperson said that the move was a "political signal rather than a practical solution for security concerns."

TikTok is currently negotiating a deal with the US Justice Department to resolve national security concerns

Also read: Amid BGMI ban, PUBG India CEO calls government's new move 'pathbreaking’

Last week, reports surfaced that China-based ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, accessed data of at least two U.S. journalists and a "small number" of other people connected to them.

In October, TikTok denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals, pushing back against a Forbes report that alleged the app was planning on carrying out such monitoring.

In June, TikTok said it started routing U.S. user data through Oracle to appease concerns that China-based employees could access U.S. information.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 558 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.