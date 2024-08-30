Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who leads Rs 49,585 crore company, gets Rs 7,00,00,000 salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs Launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, who leads Rs 49,585 crore company, gets Rs 7,00,00,000 salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Meet man, who leads Rs 49,585 crore company, gets Rs 7,00,00,000 salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

Meet Avani Lekhara, India's double gold medal-winning para shooter

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

WHO issues warning about Chandipura virus: What you need to know

8 mesmerizing images of how India looks from space

8 mesmerizing images of how India looks from space

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

5 flowers that look like bird

5 flowers that look like bird

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs Launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

As a powerful platform, KALP Studio is a unique, all-in-one platform that offers a complete eco-system with pre-built DIY modules and robust infrastructure.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs Launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

MAI Labs is proud to announce the launch of KALP Studio, a revolutionary platform designed to democratize Blockchain and Web 3.0 development for developers of all experience levels. With the ability to build products on KALP DLT or even create entirely new chains, KALP Studio offers an unprecedented ecosystem

As a powerful platform, KALP Studio is a unique, all-in-one platform that offers a complete eco-system with pre-built DIY modules and robust infrastructure. It enables the fastest deployment of decentralized applications (dApps), adaptable to any industry or use case ripe for Blockchain disruption. Solutions built on KALP Studio are not only scalable and secure but also fully compliant, making them ideal for enterprise-grade innovations.

Mr. Mrityuanjaya Prajapati, Founder & CEO, KALP Studio, at the launch said, “By 2030, the Blockchain market is expected to cross $3.1 trillion,worldwide. The Blockchain industry still faces three major challenges in such a rapidly growing market. Firstly, there is a lack of availability of Blockchain experts to meet the expediting requirements. Secondly, the turnaround time within the market is too long. And thirdly, the overall cost of development is too high to adopt the advanced Blockchain technology. 

“The vision to build KALP Studio to address these challenges and support the Global Blockchain developers' community and businesses with a premium & wholesome infrastructure. Thus, the industry can leverage the full potential of the market with groundbreaking Blockchain & Web3 innovations.”

Tapan Sangal, Founder of MAI Labs, highlighting some of the unique offering said, KALP Studio is a revolutionary platform for the Blockchain industry. Being a chain-agnostic wholesome infrastructure with pre-built DIY modules, it can build disruptive industry solutions on Blockchain. It exponentially reduces costs and accelerate the project turnaround time. Overall, KALP Studio is an exclusive experience for developers with its advanced customization options and the best UI/UX.

Considering the advance technology capabilities of the platform, KALP Studio is already selected as an exclusive platform for building Blockchain Projects, for “BUILD Hackathon”. 

About KALP Studio:

KALP Studio, a product of KALP Digital, is a one-stop Blockchain Development infrastructure. It has an extensive ready-to-use module library for (dApps), future-centric features, third party integration & advanced customization capabilities, the best UI/UX and a complete supportive ecosystem to develop anything Blockchain.  It can accelerate even the most innovative, scalable & complex Blockchain solutions development, seamlessly.

About MAI Labs:

MAI Labs is a deep tech company committed to democratizing and empowering users worldwide with accessible, innovative, and cutting-edge technologies. With a presence in the United States, India, Mauritius, Singapore and Dubai, MAI Labs leads a portfolio of ventures including MayaaVerse,Kalp Studio STOEX, MyIPR, and NIFTIQ among others, all dedicated to democratizing access and providing creative, immersive solutions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

    Meet TV star who once worked at telephone booth for Rs 500, now owns private jet, charges Rs 5 crore per episode

    Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

    Not Google, Apple or Microsoft: This is first US company to cross $1 trillion market cap

    Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

    Berlin trailer: Aparshakti finds himself in web of lies while trying to decode deaf foreign spy Ishwak's 'deadly' plan

    Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

    Dia Mirza recalls being devastated after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein flopped, makes shocking claim: 'I was dropped from..'

    First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

    First Reliance Jio plan cost this much 8 years ago, know how Mukesh Ambani changed telecom industry

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

    Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

    First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

    First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

    Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

    Called first lady of Indian cinema, this actress left husband to elope with her co-star, married Russian painter; then..

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement